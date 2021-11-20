Police: Pregnant Woman Shot and Killed in Crescentville

A pregnant woman has died after being shot in the head in the Crescentville section of Philadelphia Saturday night, police say.

According to police, the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 6100 block of Palmetto Street, where a 32-year-old woman, who was 7 months pregnant, was shot in the head and stomach.

The woman was later taken to Einstein Medical Center where she and the fetus were pronounced dead moments later.

No weapons were recovered from the scene. No arrests have been made.

