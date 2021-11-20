Philadelphia

Police: Pregnant Woman Shot and Killed in Crescentville

According to police, the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 6100 block of Palmetto Street.

By Gerardo Pons

A pregnant woman has died after being shot in the head in the Crescentville section of Philadelphia Saturday night, police say.

According to police, the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 6100 block of Palmetto Street, where a 32-year-old woman, who was 7 months pregnant, was shot in the head and stomach.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The woman was later taken to Einstein Medical Center where she and the fetus were pronounced dead moments later.

No weapons were recovered from the scene. No arrests have been made.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 5 hours ago

Mother Shot and Killed While Walking Her Children: Police

Lower Merion School District 5 hours ago

Lower Merion High School Holds Tribute for Principal Killed in Car Crash

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiagun violence
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us