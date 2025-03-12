Police officials remember Sgt. Robert Wilson III 10 years after his death

The somber sound of a ringing bell filled the air in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion community on Wednesday morning as officers and officials with the Philadelphia Police Department -- along with friends and family -- marked the 10th anniversary of the death of Sgt. Robert Wilson III.

In a morning ceremony held at a community mural of the fallen officer, officials rang a bell loud and clear, letting it sound 10 times, once for each year that has passed since Wilson's death.

Wilson was gunned down while trying to stop the robbery of a Philadelphia GameStop store.

Ten years later, officials remembered the hero Philadelphia police officer for giving the ultimate sacrifice to protect his community.

Wilson, a 30-year-old father, was killed on a snowy March 5, 2015 when two men attempted to rob a North Philadelphia GameStop store. Wilson was inside the store in full uniform buying his son a gift when two armed robbers entered and announced a holdup.

The officer got into a shootout with the two gunmen, diverting gunfire away from store staff and customers. Wilson was struck six times by gunfire and later died from his injuries.

Following the killing, Wilson was posthumously elevated to sergeant, his family was awarded the Medal of Valor by then President Barrack Obama and the police department renamed one of its most prestigious awards for him.

The gunmen responsible for Wilson's death, Carlton Hipps and Ramone Williams, have since pleaded guilty to his killing to avoid the death penalty. The duo are serving life in Pennsylvania prison for the murder.