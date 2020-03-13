Philadelphia Police Officer Shot, Sources Say; Condition Unknown

A Philadelphia police officer was shot in the city's Frankford neighborhood Friday morning, police sources told NBC10.

The officer’s condition isn’t yet known.

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Bridge Street, near Duffield Street, around 5:50 a.m.

Afterward, a heavy police presence, including officers with long guns, could be seen standing outside a home in that block. The scene isn't far from SEPTA's Frankford Transportation Center.

Police on the scene at Duffield and Bridge streets. Neighbors say, they heard shots being fired this morning @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/UIFYTpLpv8 — Pamela Osborne (@PamelaOsborne) March 13, 2020

The officer was taken to Temple University Hospital.

Philadelphia police officers and leadership, including Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and Fraternal Order of Police President John McNesby, and Mayor Jim Kenney have arrived at the hospital.

This story is developing and will be updated.