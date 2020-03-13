breaking

Philadelphia Police Officer Shot, Sources Say; Condition Unknown

Police with long guns could be seen outside a home along Bridge Street after sources say an officer was shot

By Dan Stamm

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A Philadelphia police officer was shot in the city's Frankford neighborhood Friday morning, police sources told NBC10.

The officer’s condition isn’t yet known.

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Bridge Street, near Duffield Street, around 5:50 a.m.

Afterward, a heavy police presence, including officers with long guns, could be seen standing outside a home in that block. The scene isn't far from SEPTA's Frankford Transportation Center.

The officer was taken to Temple University Hospital.

Philadelphia police officers and leadership, including Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and Fraternal Order of Police President John McNesby, and Mayor Jim Kenney have arrived at the hospital.

This story is developing and will be updated.

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Spying on Virus: A Little-Known US Intel Outfit Has Most Important Mission Yet

coronavirus 10 hours ago

Delaware Hospital to Offer ‘Drive-Through Testing’ for Coronavirus

This article tagged under:

breakingPhiladelphiawatch liveFrankfordofficer shot
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us