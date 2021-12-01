Police Officer Shot Numerous Times in North Philadelphia

An off-duty Philadelphia police officer suffered numerous bullet wounds to both of his arms during an attack several blocks north of Temple University, according to law enforcement officials.

The shooting took place shortly after 2 p.m. near North 13th and Pike streets in North Philadelphia, officials said. The wounded 46-year-old cop, who has been identified as a 15-year veteran of the police department, was shot following an argument with the passenger of another vehicle, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

The police officer was able to drive himself to Temple University Hospital, where family members and fellow officers began to gather about 2:30 p.m.

"The good news is ... this officer is going to be okay," Outlaw said outside the hospital.

He suffered several injuries to one of his arms, and the full extent of his injuries remains unknown. A motive for the shooting has not been identified.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details as they become known this afternoon.