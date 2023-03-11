Police Officer Shot in Deptford Township, NJ Identified

The police officer who was shot in Deptford Township, New Jersey Friday afternoon has been identified as 27-year-old Robert Shisler, known to most as Bobby.

Shisler is recovering at the hospital after being shot in the leg after a shootout that left a gunman dead.

The Deptford Township Police Department shared that Shisler is a Deptford native who stayed in his hometown to serve.

Melinda Cox, a former teacher of his, said he was a tireless volunteer. Shisler once helped out Cox with her softball summer camp since he was a star catcher in high school.

“More than just a police officer,” Cox said. “A role model for Deptford youth.”

Shisler was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but underwent surgery and is in stable condition.

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is continuing to investigate.