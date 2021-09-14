Police Officer Shoots, Kills Man Outside Home in Mantua, NJ

An investigation is underway after a police officer shot and killed a man outside his home in Mantua Township, New Jersey.

Two Mantua Township Police officers arrived at a home on Elm Avenue around 1:35 a.m. Tuesday in response to a 911 call. During an encounter with a man outside the home, one of the officers fired his weapon, shooting the man at least once, according to the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office.

Investigators said they then recovered a .45-caliber handgun near the man, who was a resident of the home.

The officers then rendered first aid on the man. He was taken to Jefferson Washington Township Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:49 a.m. He has not yet been identified.

Investigators have not revealed any additional details regarding why the officers were called to the home or what led to the shooting. They continue to investigate.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.