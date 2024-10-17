Police in Upper Darby are investigating after a police officer on a motorcycle crashed on Thursday morning, according to police.

Due to the incident, Garrett Road, near Owen Avenue, was closed to traffic as of about 7:40 a.m., officials said.

Please avoid the area of Garrett Road and Owen Avenue due to a motor vehicle accident involving an officer. Thank you for your cooperation — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) October 17, 2024

According to police, an officer on a motorcycle was involved in a crash. However, law enforcement officials have not said if the officer was injured or if others were involved in the incident.

On Thursday morning, SkyForce10 could spot the police motorcycle as it rested in the middle of the intersection as investigators worked at the scene.

Police officials have not yet detailed what may have caused this incident or provided information on any others that may have been involved.

Law enforcement officials said an investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.