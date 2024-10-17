Upper Darby

Upper Darby police officer involved in motorcycle crash in Delaware County

Officials say, a police officer on a motorcycle was involved in a crash that occurred near the intersection of Owen Ave. and Garrett Road in Upper Darby early Thursday

By Hayden Mitman

Police are investigating after an officer on a motorcycle crashed in Upper Darby on Thursday morning.
NBC10

Police in Upper Darby are investigating after a police officer on a motorcycle crashed on Thursday morning, according to police.

Due to the incident, Garrett Road, near Owen Avenue, was closed to traffic as of about 7:40 a.m., officials said.

According to police, an officer on a motorcycle was involved in a crash. However, law enforcement officials have not said if the officer was injured or if others were involved in the incident.

On Thursday morning, SkyForce10 could spot the police motorcycle as it rested in the middle of the intersection as investigators worked at the scene.

Léelo en español aquí.

Police officials have not yet detailed what may have caused this incident or provided information on any others that may have been involved.

Law enforcement officials said an investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

