Police officer injured when vehicle rammed in West Philly

A Philadelphia Police officer suffered minor injuries after his vehicle was rammed at least twice by a car he was in pursuit of early Thursday.

Officials said that the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. along the 4900 block of Kershaw Street in West Philadelphia when an officer was in pursuit of a vehicle after reports of someone fleeing from the scene of a shooting.

At that time, police allege that, at some point as the officer attempted to stop the fleeing vehicle -- a black car -- the driver rammed into the patrol vehicle at least twice before crashing.

Law enforcement officials said that after the crash, the driver -- whose identity was not provided by police -- was apprehended and the officer was taken to a nearby hospital after suffering minor injuries.

An investigation into this incident, officials said, is ongoing.