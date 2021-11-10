Police Officer Hurt in North Philadelphia Gunfire

A police office was hurt during a shooting in North Philadelphia late Wednesday, and investigators are searching for two gunmen who fled in a car.

The officer was hurt by shattered glass when a bullet allegedly fired by one of the gunmen broke a window and hit the cop in the face, police said.

Two men involved in the gunfire near 29th and Dauphin streets fled in a vehicle, and police are still looking for them.

It is unclear why the shooting erupted or how the police officers who arrived on scene knew about the gunfire.