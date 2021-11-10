gun violence

Police Officer Hurt in North Philadelphia Gunfire

Police are searching for two gunmen in a car that fled following gunfire in Philadelphia that left an officer with wounds from shattered glass, authorities said.

By NBC10 Staff

A police office was hurt during a shooting in North Philadelphia late Wednesday, and investigators are searching for two gunmen who fled in a car.

The officer was hurt by shattered glass when a bullet allegedly fired by one of the gunmen broke a window and hit the cop in the face, police said.

Two men involved in the gunfire near 29th and Dauphin streets fled in a vehicle, and police are still looking for them.

It is unclear why the shooting erupted or how the police officers who arrived on scene knew about the gunfire.

This article tagged under:

gun violenceNorth Philadelphia
