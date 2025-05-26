Center City Philadelphia

Police officer hurt in crash near Philadelphia Museum of Art

A Philadelphia police officer suffered a concussion after being involved in a crash near the Philadelphia Museum of Art late Sunday night, officials say.

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Philadelphia Police officer has been released from the hospital after, officials said, they suffered a concussion after being involved in a crash near the Philadelphia Museum of Art in the Spring Garden section of Center City Philly, officials said.

According to police, the officer, who police have not yet provided further identifying details on, suffered a concussion when they were involved in a crash along the 2500 block of Pennsylvania Ave., at about 11:22 p.m. on Sunday night.

The officer was hospitalized after the crash, but officials said, they have since been released.

Law enforcement officials told NBC10 the crash occurred as the officer and another vehicle collided at an intersection after both drivers believed they had a green light.

The other driver stayed at the scene after the crash and that individual, officials said, was not harmed in this incident.

Police officials have not said which driver is believed to be at fault and haven't said if the other driver could be charged in this incident but, an investigation into this crash is still ongoing.

