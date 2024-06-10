Police officer hospitalized following crash in Mayfair

Police officials in Philadelphia said an officer was injured in a crash that happened after a robbery in progress was broken up in the city's Mayfair section early Monday.

According to police, the incident happened at about 3:30 a.m., after police officials attempted to break up a robbery in progress in an alleyway along the 3200 block of Princeton Avenue.

When officers attempted to apprehend those responsible in this incident, police officials said the offenders fled, with two escaping on foot and one attempting to flee behind the wheel of a white Chevy Camaro.

At some point, near the intersection of Rowland Avenue and Friendship Street, in an attempt to get around a police cruiser, the driver of the Camaro struck the police vehicle that was occupied by a female police officer and hit other vehicles in the area before coming to a rest, officials said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The officer involved in the crash, police officials said, was taken to the hospital for observation after the crash.

The driver of the Camaro, an 18-year-old man, was arrested, police said.

Police are still seeking the two other men believed to be involved in this incident and, officials said, they did recover a firearm but investigators aren't sure if the weapon is connected to the robbery.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing, officials said.