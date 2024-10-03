Police officer, 3 others hurt in crash in North Philadelphia

A police officer and at least three other people were injured in a crash in North Philadelphia overnight.

Officials said a marked police SUV and another vehicle collided on 5th and Callowhill streets around 12:45 a.m.

The 9th District police officer suffered injuries to the face and head. The officer was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Three of the four people who were inside the other vehicle were also injured, police said. They were all taken to the hospital though police have not yet revealed their conditions.

Both vehicles suffered heavy damage. Debris -- including glass, car parts and a tire -- was scatted along the road and sidewalk at the scene. Officials have not yet revealed what led to the crash.

The road was closed at the scene of the crash for hours. It reopened around 4:30 a.m. after a tow truck removed both vehicles.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.