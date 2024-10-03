Philadelphia

Police officer, 3 others hurt in crash in North Philadelphia

A Philadelphia police officer and at least three other people were injured in a crash on 5th and Callowhill streets early Thursday morning

By David Chang and Siobhan McGirl

NBC Universal, Inc.

A police officer and at least three other people were injured in a crash in North Philadelphia overnight.

Officials said a marked police SUV and another vehicle collided on 5th and Callowhill streets around 12:45 a.m.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The 9th District police officer suffered injuries to the face and head. The officer was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Three of the four people who were inside the other vehicle were also injured, police said. They were all taken to the hospital though police have not yet revealed their conditions.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Both vehicles suffered heavy damage. Debris -- including glass, car parts and a tire -- was scatted along the road and sidewalk at the scene. Officials have not yet revealed what led to the crash.

The road was closed at the scene of the crash for hours. It reopened around 4:30 a.m. after a tow truck removed both vehicles.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us