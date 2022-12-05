Delaware State Police said that a 39-year-old New Castle man led them on a "lengthy pursuit" that included two carjackings, a school bus hit by gunfire and multiple exchanges of gunfire that ended on Interstate 95 Friday.

On Monday, state police identified the gunman as Jonathan Wiseman. The 39-year-old died after police opened fire on the southbound lanes of I-95 near the exit for Delaware Route 896 and the Delaware Welcome Center.

The shootings and carjacking over numerous neighborhoods led to the closure of the busy highway for much of Friday.

Troopers first responded outside Newport around 7:30 a.m. for a report of an armed man, Delaware State Police said last week.

Police said the man fled then pointed a gun at troopers during a foot pursuit and "gunfire ensued."

"During this encounter, an occupied Vocational Technical School District bus was struck by gunfire at the corner of Marshall Street and Market Street," state police said in a news release. "There were no injuries reported on the bus."

The gunman then ran off to the area of Route 141 and Route 4 where he unsuccessfully tried to carjack a driver before carjacking someone else and driving off, police said.

"Troopers gave chase and there were additional gunshots fired at this location," police said.

A "lengthy pursuit" then weaved through New Castle and Newark areas, Senior Cpl. Jason Hatchell said at a Friday news conference.

The chase appeared to have ended in a cul-de-sac behind the Red Roof Inn & Suites - Newark - University off Old Coochs Bridge Road, Hatchell said.

The carjacker wasn't done, however, as he ran off on foot through a wooded area toward southbound I-95, investigators said.

"Once he reached the interstate, the suspect made two attempts to carjack unsuspecting victims," police said. "During the course of one attempt, the suspect discharged one round striking the interior of the vehicle. The suspect then successfully carjacked a third victim at this location."

Wiseman drove off in the stolen vehicle on Interstate 95 where the car came to a stop just south of Route 896 and "officers were forced to engage the armed suspect again and the suspect was shot," police said.

Troopers tried to give first aid to the injured gunman, but Wiseman died at the scene.

During the gunfire on I-95 an "uninvolved motorist" was hurt, police said. That man was treated at a hospital and later released.

"The circumstances of this injury remain unclear and are under investigation at this time," police said Friday.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead shortly before 9 a.m. you could see several police vehicles blocking both directions of I-95 in the Newark area. Yellow police tape stretched across the road and investigators seemed focused on vehicles stopped in the middle of the road, including a white sedan.

"I-95 northbound and I-95 southbound in the area of 896 will be shut down for an extended period," Delaware State Police said.

The interstate was reopened by Friday evening.

"We truly appreciate the public's patience as we continue gathering all the details," police tweeted. "Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has video surveillance, please contact Sergeant S. Yeich by calling 302-741-2703 or send a tip to DE Crime Stoppers@1-800-TIP-3333 #95Chase."

