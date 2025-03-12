Police: Man sought in pregnant woman's 2021 Philly murder arrested in Atlanta

A man who has been accused of murdering his three-months pregnant girlfriend, before dumping her body and setting it on fire in West Philadelphia in 2021, has been arrested in Atlanta, Georgia.

According to police, Justin Smith, 26, was arrested on March 9, 2025, by law enforcement officials in Atlanta after his vehicle was stopped for an expired registration.

Officials said that, at the time of his arrest, along the 800 block of Oak Street in Atlanta, Ga., Smith attempted to run from officers but was placed in police custody after a foot chase.

Police in Philadelphia have been searching for Smith since April of 2021 after he was accused of killing his pregnant then-girlfriend, Dianna Brice, 21.

According to police, Brice was reported missing on March 30, 2021 after being last seen with Smith at the K Laundry on the 500 block of Church Lane in Lansdowne.

Her remains were later discovered along the 5800 block of Eastwick Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

Brice, who was three-months pregnant at the time of her death, died after she had been shot in the head multiple times, officials have said.

Officials have also said that her body was burned.

The same day that Brice disappeared, officials said, they found Brice's car burning in Southwest Philadelphia.

An arrest warrant has been out for Smith since April 9, 2021, officials said.

According to law enforcement officials, Smith is being held in Georgia on murder charges and is awaiting extradition back to Philadelphia.