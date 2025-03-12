Southwest Philadelphia

Police: Man sought in pregnant woman's 2021 Philly murder arrested in Atlanta

After nearly four years on the lam, police officials have announced the arrest of Justin Smith, 26, for his alleged involvement in the 2021 slaying of his pregnant girlfriend, 21-year-old Dianna Brice

By Hayden Mitman

Dianna Brice
Photo released by Upper Darby Police

A man who has been accused of murdering his three-months pregnant girlfriend, before dumping her body and setting it on fire in West Philadelphia in 2021, has been arrested in Atlanta, Georgia.

According to police, Justin Smith, 26, was arrested on March 9, 2025, by law enforcement officials in Atlanta after his vehicle was stopped for an expired registration.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Officials said that, at the time of his arrest, along the 800 block of Oak Street in Atlanta, Ga., Smith attempted to run from officers but was placed in police custody after a foot chase.

Police in Philadelphia have been searching for Smith since April of 2021 after he was accused of killing his pregnant then-girlfriend, Dianna Brice, 21.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

According to police, Brice was reported missing on March 30, 2021 after being last seen with Smith at the K Laundry on the 500 block of Church Lane in Lansdowne.

Her remains were later discovered along the 5800 block of Eastwick Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

Brice, who was three-months pregnant at the time of her death, died after she had been shot in the head multiple times, officials have said.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 3 hours ago

Officials warn of potential measles exposures at 2 Philly health facilities

Dominican Republic 49 mins ago

What to know about Sudiksha Konanki, US student who vanished in Dominican Republic

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Officials have also said that her body was burned.

The same day that Brice disappeared, officials said, they found Brice's car burning in Southwest Philadelphia.

An arrest warrant has been out for Smith since April 9, 2021, officials said.

According to law enforcement officials, Smith is being held in Georgia on murder charges and is awaiting extradition back to Philadelphia.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Southwest Philadelphia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us