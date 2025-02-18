Police investigate after man slain near Temple University

Police are investigating after, officials said, a man was found shot to death in an apartment near Temple University in North Philadelphia early Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.

According to police, a man was found shot in the abdomen in an apartment located along the 1600 block of Willington Street, after officers responded to a shooting at about 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

The man was pronounced at the scene at about 1:27 a.m., officials said.

Police officials have not yet provided further information on this incident nor have they provided any additional information on the victim in this incident.

But, officials confirmed with NBC10 that the incident is being considered a homicide and an investigation into this incident is ongoing.