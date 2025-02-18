North Philadelphia

Police investigate after man slain near Temple University

Law enforcement officials said that they are investigating after a man was found shot to death in an apartment along Willington Street, near Temple University, early Tuesday

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating after, officials said, a man was found shot to death in an apartment near Temple University in North Philadelphia early Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.

According to police, a man was found shot in the abdomen in an apartment located along the 1600 block of Willington Street, after officers responded to a shooting at about 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The man was pronounced at the scene at about 1:27 a.m., officials said.

Police officials have not yet provided further information on this incident nor have they provided any additional information on the victim in this incident.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

But, officials confirmed with NBC10 that the incident is being considered a homicide and an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

North Philadelphia
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us