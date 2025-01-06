Police: Man shot to death on North Philly roadway

Police officials in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was killed by being shot multiple times in an incident that happened along West Sterner Street in North Philadelphia early Monday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting on Monday, Jan. 6, 2024, at about 6:38 a.m., along the 2700 block of W. Sterner Street in North Philadelphia, where they found a 35-year-old man in the roadway who had been shot multiple times.

The man, police said, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced at about 6:56 a.m.

Police did not recover a weapon at the scene and, officials said, investigators are still working to determine what lead to this shooting incident.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

No arrests have been made and officials have provided no further information on the identity of the man who died, but police officials said an investigation is ongoing.

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or submit an anonymous tip via the PPD tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case, officials said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.