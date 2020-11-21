upper darby

Police: Man Shot and Killed by Officer After Chase, Attack

The man had been sought on suspicions he was violating a protection from abuse order

A Philadelphia-area police officer shot and killed a man after a chase that started in a residential neighborhood and ended on a golf course, authorities said.

Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt of the Upper Darby police department told The Philadelphia Inquirer that the man had been sought since Thursday night, when a woman who had a protection-from-abuse order against him called to say she feared he was near and might harm her.

Bernhardt said a patrol officer spotted him shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday and pursued him along a trail and then across a bridge over railroad tracks at the Parkview train station. The man hid in brush along the creek bed on a golf course and then attacked the officer when he approached, Bernhardt said.

The two struggled, and the officer shot the man once, Bernhardt said. The man was pronounced dead shortly before 2 p.m. Friday at Lankenau Medical Center, he said.

The Delaware County district attorney's office and the police internal affairs department are investigating. The name of the man — who authorities said had outstanding arrest warrants from California, North Carolina, and Las Vegas — wasn't released pending notification of his relatives.

