Police: Man riding in car shot by gunman in passing vehicle in Southwest Philly

Police say a man was shot in his hand and a bullet grazed his head as he rode in a vehicle through Southwest Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a person with a gun on the 5200 block of Woodland Avenue, at about 10:19 p.m. on Wednesday night, to find a silver Nissan Maxima pulled over to the side of the road.

The vehicle, officials said, had bullet holes on the driver's side door and blood all over the sidewalk near the passenger side door. However, officers said there was no victim at the scene.

A short time later, police learned a man had been taken to a nearby hospital by private vehicle after suffering a gunshot wound to his hand and a graze wound to his head.

The victim, police said, told investigators that he was seated in the front, passenger seat of the Maxima when a gunman in a maroon sedan opened fire on his vehicle.

Police have not made an arrest in this incident but, officials said, an investigation is ongoing.