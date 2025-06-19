Southwest Philadelphia

Police: Man riding in car shot by gunman in passing vehicle in Southwest Philly

A passenger in a car driving along Woodland Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia was injured by gunfire when a shooter in a passing vehicle fired on his car on Wednesday night, police said.

By Hayden Mitman

Police say a man was shot in his hand and a bullet grazed his head as he rode in a vehicle through Southwest Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a person with a gun on the 5200 block of Woodland Avenue, at about 10:19 p.m. on Wednesday night, to find a silver Nissan Maxima pulled over to the side of the road.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The vehicle, officials said, had bullet holes on the driver's side door and blood all over the sidewalk near the passenger side door. However, officers said there was no victim at the scene.

A short time later, police learned a man had been taken to a nearby hospital by private vehicle after suffering a gunshot wound to his hand and a graze wound to his head.

Wawa Welcome America newsletter: your guide to 16 days of free events celebrating freedom and liberty.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The victim, police said, told investigators that he was seated in the front, passenger seat of the Maxima when a gunman in a maroon sedan opened fire on his vehicle.

Police have not made an arrest in this incident but, officials said, an investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Southwest Philadelphia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us