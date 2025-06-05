Police: Man killed woman, 10-year-old girl in murder-suicide at Hamilton Twp. home

A man is believed to have shot his girlfriend and her 10-year-old daughter before killing himself in a Hamilton Township, New Jersey home, officials said Thursday.

According to law enforcement officials in Mercer County, officers responded to home along the 200 block of Henry Street in Hamilton Township at about 4 a.m. on Thursday, to find a woman and her 10-year-old daughter suffering from gunshot wounds.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Police, who have not released further identifying information on the victims, said the pair were pronounced at the scene.

Also, in the home, officials said, the woman's boyfriend was found dead from, what police believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

Police believe the boyfriend killed the woman and her child before turning the gun on himself.

An investigation is ongoing, police officials said.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.