Police: Man killed during robbery in Del. motel parking lot

State Police officials in Delaware are investigating after, the believe, a 49-year-old man was killed during a robbery that happened in the parking lot of a motel in New Castle on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024.

According to police, the incident happened shortly before officers were called to a Budget Inn, located along Memorial Drive in New Castle, Del., at about 8:21 p.m., on a report of a shooting.

Here, officials said, in the parking lot, they found a 49-year-old man, from Wilmington, Del., suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man -- who police officials have declined to identify pending notification of his family -- was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced, officials said.

Officials said that investigation has led police to believe the man was killed in a robbery that occurred in the rear parking lot of the motel.

However, police did not immediately have a description of the suspect -- or suspects -- sought in this incident.

An investigation, officials said, is ongoing.

Detectives are asking for anyone who many have information regarding this case to contact Detective D. Grassi by email at daniel.grassi@delaware.gov or by calling 302-365-8441.

Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.