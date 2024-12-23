Delaware

Police: Man killed during robbery in Del. motel parking lot

Law enforcement officials in Delaware are investigating after, officials said, the body of a 49-year-old man was found in a parking lot of a New Castle motel after a robbery on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024

By Hayden Mitman

State Police officials in Delaware are investigating after, the believe, a 49-year-old man was killed during a robbery that happened in the parking lot of a motel in New Castle on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024.

According to police, the incident happened shortly before officers were called to a Budget Inn, located along Memorial Drive in New Castle, Del., at about 8:21 p.m., on a report of a shooting.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Here, officials said, in the parking lot, they found a 49-year-old man, from Wilmington, Del., suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man -- who police officials have declined to identify pending notification of his family -- was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced, officials said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Officials said that investigation has led police to believe the man was killed in a robbery that occurred in the rear parking lot of the motel.

However, police did not immediately have a description of the suspect -- or suspects -- sought in this incident.

An investigation, officials said, is ongoing.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Jersey Shore 5 hours ago

Fire burns at large waterfront house at Jersey Shore

Philadelphia 1 hour ago

Biden spares Philly drug kingpin, who killed 12 people, from execution

Detectives are asking for anyone who many have information regarding this case to contact Detective D. Grassi by email at daniel.grassi@delaware.gov or by calling 302-365-8441.

Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Delaware
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us