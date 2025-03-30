New Jersey

Police: Man dies after being shot while driving along Route 73 in Mount Laurel

Police officials in New Jersey are seeking help from the public after a man was killed after he was shot multiple times while driving a silver 2104 Mercedes-Benz E350 on Route 73 early Sunday morning

By Hayden Mitman

Law enforcement officials in New Jersey are seeking help from the pubic after, they say, a man was killed while driving along Route 73 northbound in Mount Laurel early Sunday.

According to police, officers found a man bleeding along the 1000 block of Atrium Way in Mount Laurel, New Jersey at about 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 30, 2025 after he had been shot multiple times.

The man -- who police officials have provided no further information on -- was taken to a nearby hospital where, police said, he was pronounced at about 4:15 a.m.

An investigation into this incident, officials said, determined that the man was behind the wheel of a silver 2014 Mercedes-Benz E350 headed northbound on Route 73 when he was shot.

No arrests have yet been made, and police officials said, no weapons were recovered.

Police officials are seeking more information in this incident and they are asking anyone who may know something to contact the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office at tips@co.burlington.nj.us or the Mount Laurel Police Department at tips@mountlaurelpd.org.

