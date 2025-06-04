Kensington

Police: Man critically injured in shooting inside Kensington smoke shop

Police are investigating after, officials said, a man was shot multiple times in a smoke shop along Kensington Avenue in Thursday morning.

By Hayden Mitman

Police officers stand outside a smoke shop on Kensington Avenue after a man was shot in an incident there on Wednesday.
NBC10

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia are investigating and a man has been hospitalized in critical condition following a shooting at a smoke shop in Kensington o Wednesday morning, officials said.

According to police, the incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. at a smoke shop along the 3000 block of Kensington Avenue.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting found a man, who police have not yet provided further information on, suffering from several gunshot wounds throughout his body, officials said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where, police said, he's been listed in critical condition.

No arrests have yet been made and, police said, no motive for the shooting is yet known.

But, officials said an investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's shooting investigation group at 215-686-8270, call 9-1-1, or submit an anonymous tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS.

