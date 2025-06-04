Police: Man critically injured in shooting inside Kensington smoke shop

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia are investigating and a man has been hospitalized in critical condition following a shooting at a smoke shop in Kensington o Wednesday morning, officials said.

According to police, the incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. at a smoke shop along the 3000 block of Kensington Avenue.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting found a man, who police have not yet provided further information on, suffering from several gunshot wounds throughout his body, officials said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where, police said, he's been listed in critical condition.

No arrests have yet been made and, police said, no motive for the shooting is yet known.

But, officials said an investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's shooting investigation group at 215-686-8270, call 9-1-1, or submit an anonymous tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS.