Teen Faces Murder Charges in House-Sitting Mother’s Death

Authorities have charged a teenager in the slaying of a New Jersey mother who was beaten to death while house-sitting.

Gloucester County Prosecutor Sean Dalton announced murder and weapons charges against 19-year-old Brandon Wilson on Friday.

Shawneeq Carter was found dead inside the Woodbury home of an acquaintance on Sept. 23.

Family members say the 26-year-old was house-sitting for her sister-in-law who was not home at the time. They also say Carter's 5-year-old son and another child were sleeping when the attack occurred and say they don't know what happened.

It wasn't until the next day, when the boys tried to wake Carter to take them to school, that they saw she had died.



Shawneeq Carter

Wilson, had only been released from a Pennsylvania jail the day before the killing, prosecutors say.

The motive was burglary. Dalton said Wilson had lived in the home as a foster child. Wilson didn't know Carter, authorities said.

Prosecutors say they linked Wilson to the killing through DNA evidence and surveillance video.



Wilson remained jailed in Cape May County on another charge Friday.