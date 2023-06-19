For Philadelphia Police Lieutenant Anthony Panichelli, it’s still difficult to process. His wife and mother of his two daughters is no longer here after a freak accident on I-95 last week.

“Probably, I would say, it really hasn’t fully set in yet,” he told NBC10. “I’m aware it happened but it’s shock. Disbelief.”

On June 12, at 4:41 p.m., Anthony’s wife, Cara Mia Panichelli, 33, of Philadelphia, was driving her 2014 Subaru Impreza on I-95 South at mile post 20.1 near Columbus Boulevard. Anthony told NBC10 his wife had left her job at the American Red Cross in Spring Garden and was on her way to pick up their daughter from day care.

L to R: Anthony Panichelli, Arabella Panichelli, Aviana Panichelli, Cara Mia Panicheli

Suddenly, a large piece of metal pierced the driver side windshield of her car, striking and killing her.

“It’s such a freak, freak, freak accident,” Anthony said. “What are the odds that you’d be on the highway that specific time? In that specific lane? It’s almost like the perfect storm.”

As police continue to investigate the incident, Anthony continues to cope with the loss while taking care of his two young daughters, Aviana and Arabella.

“Arabella’s two. So she’s been asking questions. ‘Where’s mommy? Where’s mommy?’ I had to have that conservation with her yesterday,” he said. “Which was insane. I had family around. And we got through it.”

While he continues to grieve, he also says he’s received an incredible amount of support from his loved ones.

“My support system has been amazing,” he said.

That support is coming from his family, friends, and colleagues at the Philadelphia Police Department. A 12th District police cruiser remains outside of his home as a show of solidarity.

“It really is a brotherhood,” he said. “They have been going above and beyond. I couldn’t ask for anything more. It’s almost like I feel like I’m undeserving of everything. It’s so much and so kind.”

Anthony is also preparing for a celebration of life service for his wife in the next few days where he’ll honor who she was and the impact she had on his life and others.

“Amazing friend. A great companion. Great spouse. She was my best friend. She was my rock,” he said.

He’s also making sure his daughters will always know how amazing their mother was.

“I want the girls to know who their mother was when they grow up. It’s very important to me,” he said while fighting back tears. “I want them to know how much she loved them.”

If you have any information on the incident, please call the Pennsylvania State Police, Philadelphia Station at 215-452-5216.