Police looking for the driver of a car suspected in a fatal hit-and-run in North Philly

Police are looking for a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run that left a woman dead after she was attempting to cross a street in North Philadelphia on Thursday, July 6.

The incident occurred at 3:30 a.m. at 2700 north Broad Street, when Tamarah Savage, 35, was attempting to cross the street and was hit by a white 2006-2013 Chevrolet Impala with tinted windows in the northbound lanes, according to police.

Policía de Filadelfia (9th Generation) 2006-2013 Chevrolet Impala, white in color with dark tinted windows.

The driver of the Impala did not stop and fled northbound on Broad Street, police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Medics pronounced Savage, from North Philly, dead at the scene at 3:41 a.m.

This is an active investigation and there is no further information at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.