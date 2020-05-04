Police Looking for Shooter Who Pierced Del. Water Tower, Causing Leak

A shooter took aim at a water tower Friday night, drawing police and utility workers to the leaking structure.

New Castle County police said in a statement that shots were fired at the water tower, on Washington Avenue in the Brandywine Hundred section of the Delaware county, around 10:50 p.m.

The tower had two holes which caused a leak, but its structural integrity was sound and presented no danger to the community, police said. It is operated by SUEZ Water.

Tom Hubbard, a SUEZ spokesman, said the tower was closed off while it is being repaired. Customers will likely not see an impact from the tower being temporarily shut off.

"The good news is we have other tanks in the area that keep water pressure up for our customers," Hubbard said. "It’s concerning that somebody would engage in such a reckless act of vandalism, especially now," during the coronavirus pandemic with so many customers at home in need of clean and safe water, he said.

Anyone with information about the incident should call New Castle County Police at 302-573-2800 or submit a tip at NCCPD.com. Police reported no arrests Monday.