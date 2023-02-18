Police are looking for a man that kidnapped a woman on Aramingo Avenue at approximately 6:42 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police say they are looking for a white man, about 6 feet tall, wearing ripped blue jeans, a brown plaid smock shirt and a green beanie style hat.

The missing woman is white, in her late 20s to early 30s, and was wearing a light-colored jacket, dark shirt, black jeans with a white design on the left leg and carrying a black bag, police said.

The man followed the woman going eastbound on Cumberland Street toward Aramingo Avenue in the morning, police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The man was driving a maroon and black colored Polaris Northstar XP 1000 two-seat style golf cart when he pulled into a location on the 2500 block of Aramingo Avenue, opened the driver's door and discharged a gun that struck the asphalt of the WSFS bank parking lot, according to police.

The abductor then traveled across Aramingo Avenue where a witness told police he pulled up on the curb around Wawa and Applebee’s, exited the golf cart, pulled out a gun, pointed it at the woman and then grabbed her, shoving her into the front passenger side of the golf cart, police said.

Police said the man was last seen fleeing in the golf cart from Aramingo going westbound on Cumberland Street.

Anyone with any information is asked to please contact the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251/66/64 or 911.