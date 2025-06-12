Norristown

Police looking for 3rd suspect in Norristown deadly shooting

Norristown police have issued an arrest warrant for a third suspect in a deadly shooting that took place on May 23, officials said Wednesday.

Police say they are looking for Jabril Morgan-Cook, 18, of Norristown and believe he is a third shooter in the killing.

On June 7, police arrested two teens, 16-year-old Kaleem Roland and 17-year-old Naseem Worrel, for the shooting that left 20-year-old Tahaj Harrison dead, officials said.

