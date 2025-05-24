Police looking for 3rd suspect in shooting that killed Philly rapper LGP Qua

Philadelphia police have arrested two suspects in connection to the shooting that killed rapper LGP Qua and are looking for a third, officials said on Saturday.

The 30-year-old rapper, whose real name was Qidere Johnson, was gunned down on May 11 in North Philadelphia.

Police have announced the arrests of 19-year-old Joshua Thomas-Coleman and 19-year-old Abdul Boyd in the shooting.

They have both been charged with murder, officials said.

Police are also looking for a third suspect, who they have identified as 21-year-old Amir Earley.

He is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

The announcement comes on the same day that a funeral was held in Philadelphia for the late rapper.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Philadelphia Police Department's tip hotline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for the shooting.