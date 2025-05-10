Delaware

Suspect critically injured in police-involved shooting in Delaware: Police

The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Saturday, May 10, 2025, along Route 13 in Townsend

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

A suspect is critically wounded after a shooting involving police early Saturday morning in New Castle County, Delaware, police said.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Saturday, May 10, 2025, along Route 13 in Townsend.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

In a post on social media, Delaware State Police confirmed there was an officer-involved shooting and the suspect was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

NBC10 was on the scene and a white car was seen being towed away.

Police said the scene remains active and they will provide updates at a later time. They also request that the public avoid the area while they investigate.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Clear the Shelters 3 hours ago

Clear the Shelters: Meet Truman

Philadelphia 17 hours ago

1 dead, 1 hurt in house fire in West Philadelphia

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Delaware
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us