Suspect critically injured in police-involved shooting in Delaware: Police

A suspect is critically wounded after a shooting involving police early Saturday morning in New Castle County, Delaware, police said.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Saturday, May 10, 2025, along Route 13 in Townsend.

In a post on social media, Delaware State Police confirmed there was an officer-involved shooting and the suspect was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

We can confirm this was an officer involved shooting. The suspect was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. The scene remains active, and additional updates will be provided via a news release. We appreciate the public’s continued patience and ask that you… — Delaware State Police (@DEStatePolice) May 10, 2025

NBC10 was on the scene and a white car was seen being towed away.

Police said the scene remains active and they will provide updates at a later time. They also request that the public avoid the area while they investigate.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.