Delaware County

Police Pull Evidence From Behind Delaware County Homes After Body Is Found

Police spent hours collecting evidence behind some homes off Greenwood Avenue in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania

By Dan Stamm

Ambulance outside dark homes
NBC10

Investigators could be seen placing evidence markers and putting items into bags during an investigation behind some Delaware County homes early Monday after a body was found.

Upper Darby police said officers responded to the alley behind homes along Greenwood Avenue, off Church Lane, the police department tweeted after 1 a.m.

Police asked for people to avoid the area, but didn't initially reveal what they believe happened at the scene, which is across the street from the Fernwood cemetery.

Multiple yellow evidence markers could be seen on the ground and officers could be seen putting items into bags overnight. An ambulance with its lights on was on the scene for an extended period of time.

Then, around 6 a.m., the medical examiner's office arrived. No information was given about the body that was found.

This story is developing and will be updated.

