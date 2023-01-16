Police Pull Evidence From Behind Delaware County Homes After Body Is Found

Investigators could be seen placing evidence markers and putting items into bags during an investigation behind some Delaware County homes early Monday after a body was found.

Upper Darby police said officers responded to the alley behind homes along Greenwood Avenue, off Church Lane, the police department tweeted after 1 a.m.

A police investigation is underway in the rear of the 7000 block of Greenwood Avenue. For the time being, please stay clear of the area. We will update as often as we can. — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) January 16, 2023

Police asked for people to avoid the area, but didn't initially reveal what they believe happened at the scene, which is across the street from the Fernwood cemetery.

Multiple yellow evidence markers could be seen on the ground and officers could be seen putting items into bags overnight. An ambulance with its lights on was on the scene for an extended period of time.

Then, around 6 a.m., the medical examiner's office arrived. No information was given about the body that was found.

This story is developing and will be updated.

