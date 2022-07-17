Rehoboth Beach

Police Respond to Rehoboth Beach Apartments Due to ‘Criminal Investigation', State Police Say

By Dan Stamm

Map of East Atlantic Apartments area in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
Delaware State Police

Delaware State Police told people they would be seeing an "increased police presence" in part of Rehoboth Beach Sunday afternoon due to a "criminal investigation in the area."

In a brief news release, put out shortly after noon, state police didn't reveal the reason for the investigation in the area of East Atlantic Apartments. Those apartments are just off Delaware 1 near Wolfe Neck Road.

"This investigation is in the early stages and is ongoing," police said in the news release.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Rehoboth BeachDelawareDelaware State PoliceSUSSEX COUNTY
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Wawa Welcome America Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us