Delaware State Police told people they would be seeing an "increased police presence" in part of Rehoboth Beach Sunday afternoon due to a "criminal investigation in the area."

In a brief news release, put out shortly after noon, state police didn't reveal the reason for the investigation in the area of East Atlantic Apartments. Those apartments are just off Delaware 1 near Wolfe Neck Road.

"This investigation is in the early stages and is ongoing," police said in the news release.

This story is developing and will be updated.