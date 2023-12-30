Pennsylvania

Police investigating two separate shootings in Allentown Friday night

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred Friday night in Allentown.

Skyforce10 was over the scene of one of the incidents just after 11 p.m. and evidence markers could be seen.

The first call came from Ridge Avenue and Gordon Street, according to police. The Lehigh County Coroner was also called to one of the scenes.

Investigators have not released any more information about these incidents.

Pennsylvaniagun violenceAllentown
