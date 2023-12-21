Philadelphia

Police investigating ‘suspicious death' of man in Mayfair

By Cherise Lynch

Red and blue police lights close up on a crime scene.
Getty Images

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was found dead in Mayfair Thursday morning.

According to police, a man was found unresponsive by a worker just before 8 a.m. on the 6500 block of Harbison Ave.

The man was pronounced dead on scene by medics, police said.

gun violence 4 hours ago

Man found shot dead in Jeep after crashing into Philly garage

Philadelphia 13 hours ago

Man dies, 3 – including teen – hurt, in SW Philly shooting

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

So far, the man has only been identified as John Doe. The investigation is ongoing.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us