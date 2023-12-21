Police investigating ‘suspicious death' of man in Mayfair

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was found dead in Mayfair Thursday morning.

According to police, a man was found unresponsive by a worker just before 8 a.m. on the 6500 block of Harbison Ave.

The man was pronounced dead on scene by medics, police said.

So far, the man has only been identified as John Doe. The investigation is ongoing.