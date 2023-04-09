Philadelphia

Police Investigating Suspicious Death of Man Found Dead on Golf Course

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Getty Images

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man that was found on a golf course in West Philadelphia Sunday evening.

At 5:10 p.m. an approximately 50-year-old man was found unresponsive inside a golf course at 7400 Lansdowne Avenue, police said.

The man had no signs of trauma on him and there were no personal belongings or a note, according to police.

Medics at the scene pronounced the man dead at 5:29 p.m.

At this time there is no further information from officials.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

