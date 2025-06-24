18-year-old woman hurt in shooting on Broad Street Line platform in North Philly

Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg while standing on the platform for SEPTA's Broad Street Line subway at Broad St. and Cecil B. Moore Avenue on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident happened just before 1:10 p.m. on the platform for the Broad Street Line at the intersection of Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue, when an 18-year-old woman was shot on the leg.

The victim, officials said, was taken to a nearby hospital after the incident.

No arrests have yet been made and officials have not yet provided further information on this incident.

However, officials said an investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.