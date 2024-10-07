Man ‘extremely critical' after shooting on Broad Street in North Philly

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was left in 'extremely critical condition' following a shooting that happened early Monday morning in North Philadelphia along Broad Street.

According to police, the incident happened at about 7:30 a.m., on Monday, along Broad Street, near Roosevelt Boulevard, between St. Luke's Street and Hunting Park Avenue.

During the morning, NBC10''s SkyForce10 spotted officers investigating the incident along with a pile of items -- including a Wawa bag -- strewn across the roadway where the shooting was said to have occurred.

In an update just after about 9 a.m., police officials said a 42-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in extremely critical condition.

An investigation into the incident has closed lanes of traffic in the area.

No arrests have been announced in this incident, but police officials said an investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

