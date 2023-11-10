Cheltenham Township Police are investigating multiple armed robberies outside banks last month.

Police said one of the incidents happened on Thursday, October 19, at 11:08 a.m. outside the Wells Fargo Bank located at 341 W. Cheltenham Avenue.

According to police, an 81-year-old woman withdrew $200 from the ATM and as she was finishing, a vehicle pulled out of a parking space at the back of the parking lot and stopped along the curb right behind her.

As the woman started walking away from the ATM, two men with guns exited the vehicle and robbed her, police said.

After the two suspects got back into the vehicle, police said they fled west on Cheltenham Avenue.

Police said it appears that the vehicle - possibly a Honda sedan with tinted windows and temporary tags - was used in at least two other robberies in Philadelphia.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, the possible tag for the vehicle involved is New Jersey Z439582.

One of the suspects was described as a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants with white writing on the lower part of the right leg and black boots.

The second suspect was described as a man wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with light lettering on the left breast and dark Adidas pants. There is no description of the other person who was the driver of the vehicle.

If you have information regarding this incident, you can contact Det. Matt Gonglik, at 215-885-1600 ext. 465 or

Det. Sgt. Rich Schaffer at 215-885-1600 ext. 450.

Another armed robbery occurred on Friday, October 20, at approximately 1:32 p.m. at the Citizens Bank located at 7425 N. Front St, police said.

According to police, when a woman was walking through the parking lot, she was approached by two armed men who then struck her in the face and knocked her to the ground.

The suspects then took off with the woman's backpack which contained approximately $30,000 in cash and coins, police said.

The suspects then got into an older model maroon SUV which police said was being driven by another man.

The vehicle was last seen exiting the bank parking lot and traveling eastbound on Cheltenham Ave, according to police.

Police describe the suspects as men in their late teens to early 20's, all approximately 5-foot-6 to 6-feet tall with thin builds. The suspects were dressed in all black with black balaclava-style face coverings.

The suspected vehicle is described as a late 1990s to early 2000s maroon Oldsmobile Bravada SUV with damage to the driver's side rear bumper, an American flag front vanity plate and an unknown Pennsylvania registration.

If you have any information regarding this robbery, you can contact Det. Ryan Murray at 215-885-1600 ext. 992 or Det. Sgt. Richard Schaffer at 215-885-1600 ext. 450.

Police have not said if the robbery outside Wells Fargo Bank and the robbery outside Citizens Bank are connected.