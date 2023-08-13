Police investigating man found dead in Frankford Creek

A man was found dead in Frankford Creek by a marine unit Sunday morning.

At 7:15 a.m. near 4000 Aramingo Avenue a 32-year-old man was found under the east side of the bridge at Frankford Creek. He was pronounced dead by police at that time, according to the police.

Authorities say there were no apparent signs of trauma and no notes or drug paraphernalia found.

At this time an investigation is underway to determine what happened.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.