Police investigating armed robbery at Live! Casino in South Philly

An investigation is ongoing after, police said, a large sum of money was stolen in an armed robbery in the parking lot of Live! Casino in South Philadelphia.

According to police, the incident happened after midnight in the parking lot of the casino.

Officials said that no one was injured in this incident and no arrests have yet been made.

As of about 7 a.m. on Tuesday, police have not provided further details on this incident.

But, officials said, an investigation if ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.