Police Investigating After Officer Repeatedly Uses Racial Slur

An officer on the City's police force has been placed on 'restricted duty' after he was caught on camera repeatedly using a racial slur during a traffic stop.

On Friday, police commissioner Danielle Outlaw took to social media to note that there is an ongoing investigation into the incident -- though the identity of officer involved has not yet been provided by police.

...Internal Affairs Investigation into the incident. All of the officers have been identified, and the primary officer has been placed on restricted duty pending the outcome of the investigation. — Danielle M. Outlaw (@PPDCommish) March 24, 2023

Outlaw's comments come after a video was shared online on Instagram -- by @phillyspotnews -- that appears to show an officer of the City's police force repeatedly using a racial slur while confronting a driver during a traffic stop.

Be aware, the video includes offensive language.

During the traffic stop, that reportedly occurred in the city's Germantown neighborhood, the unidentified officer can be seen attempting to smash a car window while telling a person in the vehicle to drop a firearm.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.