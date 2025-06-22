Police investigating after man shot several times in Southwest Philly

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after, officials said, a man was shot multiple times in an incident that happened in South west Philadelphia early Sunday.

According to police, the incident happened at about 2:52 a.m., along the 2100 block of Cemetery Avenue.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Here, officials said, first responders found a man who had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, thought officials did not immediately provide further information on the severity of his injuries.

Wawa Welcome America newsletter: your guide to 16 days of free events celebrating freedom and liberty. SIGN UP SIGN UP

However, NBC10 is working to learn more information on this incident and, police officials said, an investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.