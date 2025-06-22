Southwest Philadelphia

Police investigating after man shot several times in Southwest Philly

An investigation is ongoing after, officials say, a man was shot multiple times along Cemetery Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia early Sunday.

By Hayden Mitman

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after, officials said, a man was shot multiple times in an incident that happened in South west Philadelphia early Sunday.

According to police, the incident happened at about 2:52 a.m., along the 2100 block of Cemetery Avenue.

Here, officials said, first responders found a man who had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, thought officials did not immediately provide further information on the severity of his injuries.

However, NBC10 is working to learn more information on this incident and, police officials said, an investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Southwest Philadelphia
