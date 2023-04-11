Police Investigating After Boy Dies in Horsham Home

Law enforcement officials in Horsham are reportedly investigating the death of a boy that happened early Tuesday.

According to police, officers responded to a call of an unresponsive child -- whose exact age has not yet been released by law enforcement officials -- at a home along the 500 block of Privet Road in Horsham at about 7:06 a.m.

First responders pronounced the boy at the scene by about 7:12 a.m., police said.

According to officials, an investigation is ongoing into this incident.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information becomes available.