Police Investigate ‘Suspicious' Death of NJ Man and His Pet Dog

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Police in Burlington County are investigating after a man and his pet dog were found dead inside an Evesham Township apartment building Saturday morning.

Police were initially called to Olympus Apartments shortly before 9:15 a.m. for a report of a possible dog attack.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered a man and his pet dog dead in a stairwell landing inside the complex.

Investigators say the apartment where the victim was found had signs of a struggle.

Since the incident, investigators have been able to identify a person of interest, who has since been taken into custody shortly after 12 p.m.

It remains unclear if the person of interest will face charges.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113 or the Evesham Police Department at 609-983-4699.