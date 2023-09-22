Police investigate possible child sex assault near Montco school

Police are investigating a possible child sex assault at a SEPTA bus stop near a Montgomery County elementary school.

Police said they received a report Thursday evening of a child who was sexually assaulted while waiting for the SEPTA bus along the 300 block of Montgomery Avenue in the Erdenheim section of Springfield Township, Pennsylvania, near the Enfield Elementary School. Police have not yet revealed additional details on the incident and said they are in the early stages of the investigation.

In a letter to staff and families, Springfield Township School District Superintendent Dr. MaryJo Yannacone wrote that the victim is not a student in the district and the suspect is unknown. However, the alleged incident occurred during Back to School night for Enfield Elementary School families.

Friday morning, staff members at Enfield Elementary School attended a meeting with the Supervisor of Campus Safety to review building supervision and safety guidelines. Recess and other outdoor activities at both Enfield Elementary and Erdenheim Elementary -- another school in the district -- were restricted to two fenced playground areas.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Extra security staff was present at all of the schools in the district, including the middle school and high school.

Police reminded parents of students in the district to walk their children to school and use their established areas and procedures for arrival and dismissal at all of the schools.

Anyone with information on the alleged sex assault should call the Springfield Township Criminal Investigations Division at 215-836-1606.