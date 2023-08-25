Police investigate mystery ‘boom' in Lehigh County, Pa.

Police are investigating a mysterious “boom” that was felt by residents in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, early Friday morning.

Police responded to the Olde Towne community near the intersection of Grange and Ruppsville roads in Upper Macungie Township for reports of a loud, ground-shaking “thud.” Some residents said the vibration from the noise shook items off the walls inside their homes.

The responding officers checked the neighborhood but didn’t find anything suspicious or unusual, investigators said.

Police spoke with a representative from the gas and electric company UGI who said there were no reported issues or problems in the area. They also reached out to the United States Geological Survey who said they didn’t detect any notable seismic activity in the area.

Police continue to investigate the source of the “thud” and will provide updates once they learn new information.