Police investigate after human remains reportedly found near Newark, Del. homes

Law enforcement officials are working in Newark, Delaware on Tuesday, after human remains were reportedly discovered in a grassy area along Capitol Trail, police said.

According to police, investigators were working in the area of Red Mill Farms after receiving a report on Tuesday morning that human remains were located in that region.

POLICE ACTIVITY WESTBOUND KIRKWOOD HIGHWAY BETWEEN POLLY DRUMMOND HILL ROAD AND FAIRWAY ROAD https://t.co/5xeIRGQ3o6 pic.twitter.com/C2t4uHMMPH — New Castle County Police (@NCCPD_DE) March 4, 2025

At about 12:30 a.m., SkyForce 10 captured images of workers placing, what seemed to be, evidence markers and carrying shovels as they worked in the area.

As investigators work in the area of Capitol Trail between Fairway Road and Polly Drummond Road, the right lane will be closed, officials said.

Police said that there is no threat to the public involved in this incident.

Also, officials said, drivers should expect delays and the will be intermittent lane closures throughout the area as investigators work.

Officials said an investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.