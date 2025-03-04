Delaware

Police investigate after human remains reportedly found near Newark, Del. homes

Police in Delaware are working in the grassy terrain behind businesses and homes on Tuesday, along Capitol Trail near Cordele Road, after human remains were reportedly found in the area

By Hayden Mitman

Police investigate after human remains were reportedly found near homes in Newark, Delaware on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
Law enforcement officials are working in Newark, Delaware on Tuesday, after human remains were reportedly discovered in a grassy area along Capitol Trail, police said.

According to police, investigators were working in the area of Red Mill Farms after receiving a report on Tuesday morning that human remains were located in that region.

At about 12:30 a.m., SkyForce 10 captured images of workers placing, what seemed to be, evidence markers and carrying shovels as they worked in the area.

As investigators work in the area of Capitol Trail between Fairway Road and Polly Drummond Road, the right lane will be closed, officials said.

Police said that there is no threat to the public involved in this incident.

Also, officials said, drivers should expect delays and the will be intermittent lane closures throughout the area as investigators work.

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Officials said an investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Delaware
