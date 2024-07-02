Police have shared a story that starts with a sour note as law enforcement officials are seeking help to identify the individual -- or individuals -- responsible after the School of Rock in North Philadelphia was recently burglarized.

According to police, in incidents that were captured on surveillance cameras, an individual -- or possibly two separate individuals -- burglarized the school, located along the 400 block of N. 7th Street, over the course of two days, June 26 and 27.

Police shared video of these incidents on social media.

According to police, over the course of these two days, the School of Rock was burglarized and those responsible are believed to have stolen "numerous guitars and electronics."

However, police are still working to determine of the same individual was responsible for the crimes on both days or if a different person may have been responsible for a burglary on each day.

The suspect from the June 26, 2024 incident was described by police as a man with a thin build and wearing all dark clothing. In the incident from the next day, police described the person believed to be responsible similarly as a man with a thin build who wore a a blue and white hat with “Viamericas” on the front and a blue and white baseball style jersey with “New York” and the number 2 on the front and the number 2 on the back during the crime.

Anyone who may have information on these crimes is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094 or to submit a tip to the police tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Tips can also be shared here.

