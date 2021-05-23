New Jersey

Police Investigate Deadly ‘Mass Shooting Event' at South Jersey Party

By Rudy Chinchilla

NBC Universal, Inc.

New Jersey state police were investigating what they called a “fatal mass shooting event" at a party being attended by at least 100 people in rural Cumberland County.

The shooting at a home on the 1000 block of E. Commerce street in the area of Fairfield Township and Bridgeton happened around midnight Sunday and left at least one person dead and people scattering to safety, state police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police could not give exact numbers on how many people died or how many were hurt, but they said several people were showing up at area hospitals.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 8 hours ago

It Feels Like Summer This Weekend in Philadelphia

gun violence 22 hours ago

With Gun Buybacks, Philadelphia Fighting Uphill Battle

Police could be seen searching the area with dogs over a large perimeter.

It was unclear who opened fire or why, and no arrests were immediately reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us