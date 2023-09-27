Police investigate ATM explosion inside Kingsessing take-out restaurant

Police are investigating an ATM explosion in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood.

It happened on S. 52nd Street inside a take-out restaurant early Wednesday morning.

There was a lot of damage and glass all over the floor at the scene.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

It's unclear if any money was taken from the ATM and there were no reports of any injuries.