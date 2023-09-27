Philadelphia

Police investigate ATM explosion inside Kingsessing take-out restaurant

It's unclear if any money was taken from the ATM and there were no reports of any injuries

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating an ATM explosion in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood.

It happened on S. 52nd Street inside a take-out restaurant early Wednesday morning.

There was a lot of damage and glass all over the floor at the scene.

It's unclear if any money was taken from the ATM and there were no reports of any injuries.

